Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $220.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kamada by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kamada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 24.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

