Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.
NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $6.68.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,464,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 251,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 182,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.
About Kandi Technologies Group (Get Rating)
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.
