Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $6.68.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,464,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 251,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 182,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

