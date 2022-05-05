KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KAR. StockNews.com began coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 49,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 67,034 shares during the last quarter.

