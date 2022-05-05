KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Robert W. Baird

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.18% from the company’s previous close.

KAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

KAR opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

