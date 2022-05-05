Karat Packaging (KRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Karat Packaging has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.03 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. On average, analysts expect Karat Packaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Karat Packaging by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Karat Packaging by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karat Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Karat Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.