Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.70.

KRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $122.17 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $161.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.84. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 2.06.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $166,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,418 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

