Kelly Services (KELYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Kelly Services to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kelly Services stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $790.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth about $5,176,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,379,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,981,000 after purchasing an additional 291,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 78,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kelly Services by 76.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 63,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 158,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About Kelly Services (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

