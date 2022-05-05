Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Kemper stock opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. Kemper has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kemper will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 2,687.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,532 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,920,000 after buying an additional 838,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,747,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 430.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,564,000 after acquiring an additional 408,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Kemper by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,403,000 after purchasing an additional 343,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

