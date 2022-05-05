KemPharm (KMPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect KemPharm to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts expect KemPharm to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. KemPharm has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMPH. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 276,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,237 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

