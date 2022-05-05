KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

KMPH opened at $4.54 on Thursday. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KemPharm by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 276,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KemPharm by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in KemPharm by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

