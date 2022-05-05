Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of KTCC opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.46 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Key Tronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 53,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Key Tronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Key Tronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic (Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

