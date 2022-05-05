KeyCorp Weighs in on Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

BSM opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 356,737 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 206,335 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,365,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.75%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

