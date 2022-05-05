Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kforce Inc. and its subsidiaries provide professional staffing services and solutions to clients on both a temporary and permanent basis through our Technology and Finance and Accounting segments. Tech Segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients, focusing primarily on areas of information technology such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning and network architecture and security. FA segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients in areas such as accounting, transactional finance, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budgeting, loan servicing, professional administration, audit services and systems and controls analysis and documentation. Kforce Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KFRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. Kforce has a 1-year low of $55.94 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kforce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kforce by 36.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

