Kingstone Companies, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently -22.54%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

