Kingstone Companies (KINS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingstone Companies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Kingstone Companies worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

