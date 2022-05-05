Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on KIRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

