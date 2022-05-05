KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 33,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 22,959 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 945,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

