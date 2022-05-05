Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €20.40 ($21.47) to €18.60 ($19.58) in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €18.00 ($18.95) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €31.00 ($32.63) to €32.00 ($33.68) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.