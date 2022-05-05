KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.95 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $581.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $20.34.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KNOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.
