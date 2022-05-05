KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 13,068 Shares

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $299,387.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $72,600.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $304,353.72.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $33,396.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,733,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth about $66,205,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in KnowBe4 by 154.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,566,000 after buying an additional 2,475,284 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in KnowBe4 by 277.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,917,000 after buying an additional 2,341,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,429,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.53.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.