KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 13,068 Shares

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $299,387.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $72,600.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $304,353.72.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $33,396.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.67.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,733,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth about $66,205,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in KnowBe4 by 154.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,566,000 after buying an additional 2,475,284 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in KnowBe4 by 277.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,917,000 after buying an additional 2,341,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,429,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.53.
KnowBe4 Company Profile (Get Rating)
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
