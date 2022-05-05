Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOD. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a market cap of $331.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.98. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.50). On average, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $16,368,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

