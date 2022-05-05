Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

KOPN stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. Kopin has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

