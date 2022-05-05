Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of KRYS opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at $234,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 225,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

