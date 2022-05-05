Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

KURA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $975.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

