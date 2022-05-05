Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Kura Sushi USA reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.43 million, a PE ratio of -138.06 and a beta of 2.07. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 900,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,682,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,364 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth about $7,642,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 35.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

