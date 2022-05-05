KVH Industries (KVHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect KVH Industries to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. KVH Industries has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect KVH Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

In related news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 5,050 shares of company stock worth $46,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in KVH Industries by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in KVH Industries by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in KVH Industries by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in KVH Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KVH Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

KVH Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.