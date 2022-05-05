La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

La-Z-Boy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

LZB opened at $27.60 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

