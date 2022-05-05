Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) will announce $3.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $16.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.88.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $253.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.95 and its 200-day moving average is $278.38. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $232.01 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,588 shares of company stock valued at $987,605. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

