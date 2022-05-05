L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($160.00) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($160.00) to €160.00 ($168.42) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.00.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $36.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 21.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

