Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

