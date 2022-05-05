Latham Group (SWIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Latham Group to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Latham Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.53 million. On average, analysts expect Latham Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 323,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 70,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 112,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

