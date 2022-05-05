Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 3,708 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $184,028.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,836,890.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,648,200.00.

On Saturday, February 19th, James Robert Anderson sold 5,704 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $346,232.80.

On Monday, February 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $119,009.52.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $53.12 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

