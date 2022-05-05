LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCNB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. LCNB has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LCNB news, Director William H. Kaufman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,508. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $69,446 in the last ninety days. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LCNB by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

