Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) PT Lowered to GBX 165

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 165 ($2.06) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 215 ($2.69).

Shares of LON:LTG opened at GBX 131.60 ($1.64) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.76. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of GBX 127.60 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 238.20 ($2.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

