LegalZoom.com (LZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LegalZoom.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LZ opened at $15.45 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on LZ. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $296,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,673 shares of company stock worth $927,946 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after acquiring an additional 216,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 101,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 87,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $730,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

