Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LEJU opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Leju has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

