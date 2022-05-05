LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
LGIH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.50.
Shares of LGIH opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $88.13 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.02.
In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
About LGI Homes (Get Rating)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
