LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

LGIH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of LGIH opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $88.13 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.02.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

