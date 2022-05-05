LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.88.

LHCG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LHCG opened at $166.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.60. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,058,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 304,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,960,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

