Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE LICY opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,500,000. Covalis Capital LLP increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 4,355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $18,918,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $18,684,000. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

