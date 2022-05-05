Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

