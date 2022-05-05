Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

LTH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $23.37.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Time Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,469,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

