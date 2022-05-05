Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “
LTH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Time Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,469,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
About Life Time Group (Get Rating)
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.