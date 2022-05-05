LifeVantage Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

LifeVantage has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.66.

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Michael A. Beindorff acquired 7,193 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 16.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in LifeVantage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.