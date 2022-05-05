Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

