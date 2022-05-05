LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter.
LightInTheBox Company Profile (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
