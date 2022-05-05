LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect LightPath Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LPTH stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.73.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

