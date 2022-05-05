Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Liminal BioSciences ( NASDAQ:LMNL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Liminal BioSciences had a net margin of 3,107.45% and a negative return on equity of 514.74%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liminal BioSciences by 59.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

