Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $65.07 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,548,000 after acquiring an additional 154,729 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 659,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,992,000 after acquiring an additional 48,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 36,968 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

