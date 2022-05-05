LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LIQT opened at $1.33 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.53.

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

