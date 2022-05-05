Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) to post $6.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.80 billion and the lowest is $5.37 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $6.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $27.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.47 billion to $30.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.06 billion to $33.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

NYSE LAD opened at $309.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $394.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

