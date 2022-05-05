Littelfuse, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $14.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $260.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $223.31 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.50.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

